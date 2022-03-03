Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 1,179 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Celanese by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.40.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE stock opened at $143.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.40. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $133.50 and a 52 week high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

