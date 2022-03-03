Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 1,179 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Celanese by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.40.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE stock opened at $143.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.40. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $133.50 and a 52 week high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

Celanese Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Celanese (NYSE:CE)

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.