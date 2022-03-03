Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 38,091 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,091 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Fate Therapeutics worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FATE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,695,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,844,000 after buying an additional 99,586 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $200,277,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 23.9% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,238,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,918,000 after buying an additional 624,500 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 21.3% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,997,000 after purchasing an additional 406,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 25.7% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,199,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,352,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $34.97 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $98.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.12.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 379.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.46%. The business had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 34,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,600,550.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $385,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,702 shares of company stock worth $6,239,837. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

FATE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.20.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

