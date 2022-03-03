Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.25% of Eagle Bancorp worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,573,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,982,000 after purchasing an additional 29,788 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,825,000 after buying an additional 110,521 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,471,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $59.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.99. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $63.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

