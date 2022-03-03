Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $5.84 Million Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,812 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.14% of UFP Industries worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,973,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,721,000 after purchasing an additional 32,236 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,886,000 after purchasing an additional 275,618 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,668,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,422,000 after purchasing an additional 91,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,459,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 24.9% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 584,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after buying an additional 116,634 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $87.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.39 and its 200-day moving average is $81.14. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $94.80.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

Separately, Wedbush raised their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

