SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 837.5% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFSLF opened at $114.80 on Thursday. SFS Group has a 1 year low of $91.40 and a 1 year high of $114.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.80.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of SFS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision moulded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances.

