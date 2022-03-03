Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.40

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.52. Sherritt International shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 12,000 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHERF. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sherritt International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36.

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.