Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $52.65, but opened at $50.28. Shift4 Payments shares last traded at $49.98, with a volume of 30,462 shares.

The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.78.

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $71,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.90 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.73.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

