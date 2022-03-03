ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Short Interest Down 56.9% in February

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 672,800 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the January 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ PIXY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.80. 1,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,615,137. ShiftPixy has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12.
ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. ShiftPixy had a negative net margin of 139.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.00%. The company had revenue of $8.94 million for the quarter.
ShiftPixy Company Profile (Get Rating)
ShiftPixy, Inc engages in the provision of human capital services, revolutionizing employment in the Gig Economy by delivering a next-gen platform for workforce management that helps businesses with shift-based employees navigate regulatory mandates, minimize administrative burdens, and better connect with a ready-for-hire workforce.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ShiftPixy (PIXY)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ShiftPixy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShiftPixy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.