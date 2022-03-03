ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Short Interest Down 56.9% in February

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 672,800 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the January 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ PIXY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.80. 1,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,615,137. ShiftPixy has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. ShiftPixy had a negative net margin of 139.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.00%. The company had revenue of $8.94 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ShiftPixy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ShiftPixy by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 26,980 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ShiftPixy by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 257,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 36,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ShiftPixy in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of ShiftPixy in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

ShiftPixy Company Profile

ShiftPixy, Inc engages in the provision of human capital services, revolutionizing employment in the Gig Economy by delivering a next-gen platform for workforce management that helps businesses with shift-based employees navigate regulatory mandates, minimize administrative burdens, and better connect with a ready-for-hire workforce.

