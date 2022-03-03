Shilanski & Associates Inc. Buys 483 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tata Motors during the third quarter worth about $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 53.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tata Motors in the third quarter worth about $86,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Tata Motors in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Tata Motors in the second quarter worth about $276,000. 7.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of TTM traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.98. 17,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.20. Tata Motors Limited has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 2.06.

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

