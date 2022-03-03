Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 4.5% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 5.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Shares of HRB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.02. The stock had a trading volume of 134,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,439. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

About H&R Block (Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.