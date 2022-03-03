Shilanski & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.9% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.80. 1,020,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,417,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $272.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $62.90.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 74.34%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,108,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,583 shares of company stock worth $20,678,423 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.