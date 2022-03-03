Shilanski & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,503 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.0% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,538,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,712,000 after acquiring an additional 230,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,920 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998,442. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.44. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $79.18 and a twelve month high of $82.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

