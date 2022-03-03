Shilanski & Associates Inc. Purchases 245 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for approximately 1.3% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

NYSE:RY traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.03. The company had a trading volume of 89,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,057. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $86.35 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The firm has a market cap of $155.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.17.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.944 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RY. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.41.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.