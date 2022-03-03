Shilanski & Associates Inc. Sells 71 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 850.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZBRA traded down $4.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $410.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,464. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $499.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $543.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $385.34 and a 52-week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $561.29.

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total value of $550,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.