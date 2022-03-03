Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN)

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
LON:WYN opened at GBX 500 ($6.71) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £101.56 million and a P/E ratio of 11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. Wynnstay Group has a twelve month low of GBX 420 ($5.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 615 ($8.25). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 559.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 542.33.
