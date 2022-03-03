Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN)

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

LON:WYN opened at GBX 500 ($6.71) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £101.56 million and a P/E ratio of 11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. Wynnstay Group has a twelve month low of GBX 420 ($5.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 615 ($8.25). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 559.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 542.33.

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

