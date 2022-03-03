Shore Capital Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Rightmove (LON:RMV)

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rightmove to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 753 ($10.10) to GBX 565 ($7.58) in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.45) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 710 ($9.53) to GBX 740 ($9.93) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rightmove from GBX 560 ($7.51) to GBX 600 ($8.05) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 654.44 ($8.78).

RMV stock opened at GBX 684.60 ($9.19) on Tuesday. Rightmove has a 52-week low of GBX 551.80 ($7.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 810 ($10.87). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 686.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 708.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

