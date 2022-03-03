Short Interest in Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Increases By 140.0%

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.81. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of $38.15 and a 52-week high of $51.84.
AMIGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HSBC raised shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Admiral Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.12.
Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.
