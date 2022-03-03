Short Interest in ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Decreases By 77.3%

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the January 31st total of 225,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 513.0 days.
Shares of ADVOF opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90. ADVA Optical Networking has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile (Get Rating)
