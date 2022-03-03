Short Interest in ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Decreases By 77.3%

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the January 31st total of 225,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 513.0 days.

Shares of ADVOF opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90. ADVA Optical Networking has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

