Short Interest in Agrico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RICO) Rises By 315.2%

Agrico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RICO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 315.2% from the January 31st total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RICO. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $13,627,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $11,978,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Agrico Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $11,011,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Agrico Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $6,006,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Agrico Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $5,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RICO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,476. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07. Agrico Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

Agrico Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Agrico Acquisition Corp. is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

