Short Interest in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) Declines By 66.4%

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a decrease of 66.4% from the January 31st total of 172,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 733,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTO. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Altamira Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

CYTO opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Altamira Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of novel products that address unmet medical needs in neurology and central nervous system disorders. It operates through Switzerland and Australia geographical segments. Its product pipeline includes AM-125, AM-201, AM301, Sonsuvi, and Keyzilen. The company was founded by Thomas Meyer in April 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

