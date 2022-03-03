Short Interest in Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Rises By 562.5%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 562.5% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AVLNF opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.92. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09.

About Avalon Advanced Materials (Get Rating)

Avalon Advanced Materials, Inc is a mineral exploration and development company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties. The firm focuses on metals and mineral deposits including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium.

