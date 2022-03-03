Short Interest in Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Rises By 562.5%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 562.5% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:AVLNF opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.92. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09.
About Avalon Advanced Materials (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avalon Advanced Materials (AVLNF)
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.