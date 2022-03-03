Short Interest in Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Increases By 742.5%

Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,600 shares, an increase of 742.5% from the January 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,157,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS AVRN opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Avra has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.16.
About Avra (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avra (AVRN)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Avra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.