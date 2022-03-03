Short Interest in Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Increases By 742.5%

Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,600 shares, an increase of 742.5% from the January 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,157,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS AVRN opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Avra has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.16.

Avra, Inc focuses on solutions in the cryptocurrency and digital currency markets, particularly in offering payment solutions to businesses worldwide. The company also specializes in the sales, marketing and distribution of Smart TV boxes to home consumers throughout the United States. Smart TV Boxes are devices that allow consumers to combine all of the benefits of the Internet with the large size and high definition capabilities of TV screens.

