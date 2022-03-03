Short Interest in Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Expands By 1,367.3%

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, an increase of 1,367.3% from the January 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CAPC stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of -1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96. Capstone Companies has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $3.09.

Capstone Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer inspired products that simplify daily living through technology. It offers smart mirrors, and LED lighting. The company was founded on September 18, 1986 and is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, FL.

