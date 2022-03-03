Short Interest in Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Expands By 1,367.3%

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, an increase of 1,367.3% from the January 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
CAPC stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of -1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96. Capstone Companies has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $3.09.
About Capstone Companies
