Short Interest in Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Decreases By 79.7%

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 79.7% from the January 31st total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 383,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of DKILY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.14. 338,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,089. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

