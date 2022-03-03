Short Interest in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Rises By 136.1%

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 695,900 shares, an increase of 136.1% from the January 31st total of 294,800 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

DGII opened at $20.09 on Thursday. Digi International has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.03 million, a PE ratio of 59.09, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.55.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Digi International had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Digi International’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digi International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after buying an additional 11,261 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Digi International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 553,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 42,508 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Digi International by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 493,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 127,725 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Digi International by 13.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 43,002 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Digi International by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 50,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DGII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

