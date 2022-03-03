Short Interest in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Expands By 619.4%

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,200 shares, a growth of 619.4% from the January 31st total of 73,700 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELEV. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth about $814,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth about $848,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth about $679,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ELEV opened at $3.26 on Thursday. Elevation Oncology has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05.

ELEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Elevation Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

