Short Interest in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Declines By 100.0%

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI remained flat at $$21.51 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,062,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 266.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 75,183 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,325,000 after purchasing an additional 109,362 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 550,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 139,392 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 732,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,010,000 after purchasing an additional 39,079 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMBI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.53.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.