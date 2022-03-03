Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Rises By 3,466.7%

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 3,466.7% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNY. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 6.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 76,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FNY opened at $66.44 on Thursday. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $59.92 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.15.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.