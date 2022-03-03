Short Interest in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Expands By 385.7%

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 385.7% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
NYSE:FMY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $14.08.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
