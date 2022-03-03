Short Interest in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Expands By 385.7%

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 385.7% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSE:FMY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $14.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 35.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 138.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 29.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 5.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

