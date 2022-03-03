Short Interest in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Rises By 164.1%

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,000 shares, an increase of 164.1% from the January 31st total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.43. 2,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,271. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $57.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th.

