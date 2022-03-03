Short Interest in Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP) Rises By 600.0%

Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GHMP stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37. Good Hemp has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

About Good Hemp

Good Hemp, Inc engages in the development and marketing of natural hemp-derived beverage and wellness products. It focuses on exploiting niche markets in the hemp industry. The firm offers hemp-based beverages under the brands of 2oh!, fizz!, CANNA HEMP, and CANNA. The company was founded on November 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Cornelius, NC.

