Short Interest in Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP) Rises By 600.0%

Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GHMP stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37. Good Hemp has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $4.20.
About Good Hemp (Get Rating)
