Short Interest in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Increases By 2,400.0%

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of HIHO stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.16 million, a P/E ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.29. Highway has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $5.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Highway’s payout ratio is 400.07%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Highway stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Highway as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highway Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture of metal, plastic, electric and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products. It operates through the Metal Stamping and Mechanical Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Electric OEM segments. The Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of metal parts and components.

