Short Interest in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Drops By 53.9%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 595,300 shares, a decline of 53.9% from the January 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,773,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

IXUS stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,742,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227,695. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.35. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $64.31 and a 12 month high of $75.53.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.