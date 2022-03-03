Short Interest in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Drops By 53.9%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 595,300 shares, a decline of 53.9% from the January 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,773,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
IXUS stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,742,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227,695. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.35. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $64.31 and a 12 month high of $75.53.
The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.
