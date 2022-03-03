Short Interest in Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Rises By 680.5%

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a growth of 680.5% from the January 31st total of 449,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 29.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of KAVL stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.28.

Get Kaival Brands Innovations Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 52,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc operates as a development stage company. Its business plan is to serve as a vehicle to investigate and, if such investigation warrants, acquire a target company or business seeking the perceived advantages of being a publicly held corporation. The company’s history roots back to 1998 was founded by Paul Moody.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.