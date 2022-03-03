Short Interest in Levitee Labs (OTCMKTS:LVTTF) Decreases By 54.0%

Levitee Labs (OTCMKTS:LVTTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the January 31st total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of Levitee Labs in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.86 price objective for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS LVTTF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.07. 668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,295. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14. Levitee Labs has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.84.

