Short Interest in Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Expands By 1,069.8%

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 839,900 shares, a growth of 1,069.8% from the January 31st total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MITQ stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Moving iMage Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Moving iMage Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moving iMage Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moving iMage Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, a digital cinema company, designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United State, Mexico, and internationally. Its products and services focus on the integration needs associated with the building, modernization, and equipping of motion picture exhibition theatres.

