Short Interest in Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Declines By 77.8%

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ODYY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 28,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,367. Odyssey Group International has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36.

Get Odyssey Group International alerts:

About Odyssey Group International (Get Rating)

Odyssey Group International, Inc is a medical device technology and asset acquisition company. It engages in the development and acquisition of medical devices and health related technologies. The firm also owns technology and the marketing and distribution rights to CardioMap, which is intended to be an advanced technology for early non-invasive testing for heart disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.