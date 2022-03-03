Short Interest in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) Declines By 52.5%

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 52.5% from the January 31st total of 14,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OEPW stock remained flat at $$9.75 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 20,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,661. One Equity Partners Open Water I has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $9.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEPW. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,155,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,976,000 after buying an additional 728,446 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 4th quarter valued at $5,173,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,316,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after buying an additional 369,256 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,477,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 345,743 shares during the last quarter. 56.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

