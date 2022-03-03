Short Interest in Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) Grows By 2,052.9%

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a growth of 2,052.9% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.5 days.

Shares of PHOJY stock opened at $22.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.50. Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $26.60.

Get Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

PhosAgro PJSC is a holding company, which engages in the production and supply of mineral fertilizers, phosphate rock, monocalcium feed phosphate, ammophose and diammonium phosphates, apatite concentrate, and nepheline concentrate. The company operates through the following segments: Phosphate-Based Products and Nitrogen-Based Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.