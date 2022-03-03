Short Interest in Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Decreases By 88.3%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 88.3% from the January 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of SAPMY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19. Saipem has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94.
Saipem Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saipem (SAPMY)
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.