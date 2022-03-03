Short Interest in Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Decreases By 88.3%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 88.3% from the January 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SAPMY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19. Saipem has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94.

Saipem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

