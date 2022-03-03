Short Interest in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Grows By 255.9%

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, an increase of 255.9% from the January 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDVKY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at about $543,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the third quarter valued at about $3,428,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,301,000 after purchasing an additional 59,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SDVKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 267 to SEK 275 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 319 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.60.

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.78. 194,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sandvik AB has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $29.06.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

