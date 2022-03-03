Short Interest in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) Declines By 90.9%

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBEAU. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth $994,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 17,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 63,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I stock remained flat at $$12.50 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 23,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,223. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $17.69.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

