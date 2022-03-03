Short Interest in United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) Expands By 321.3%

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, an increase of 321.3% from the January 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NASDAQ:UTME opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.00. United Time Technology has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $107.33.
United Time Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
