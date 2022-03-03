Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Decreases By 93.3%

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the January 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $63.13 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $60.24 and a 1-year high of $71.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day moving average of $66.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 57,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 14,847 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period.

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (Get Rating)

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

