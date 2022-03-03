Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Decreases By 93.3%

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the January 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $63.13 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $60.24 and a 1-year high of $71.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day moving average of $66.21.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th.
About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (Get Rating)
Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.
