Short Interest in Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Grows By 10,163.5%

Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 533,700 shares, a growth of 10,163.5% from the January 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 92.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS WNARF opened at $2.35 on Thursday. Western Areas has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Western Areas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.
Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Areas (WNARF)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Areas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Areas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.