Short Interest in Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Grows By 10,163.5%

Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 533,700 shares, a growth of 10,163.5% from the January 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 92.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WNARF opened at $2.35 on Thursday. Western Areas has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Western Areas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

