Short Interest in Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Grows By 267.7%

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,000 shares, an increase of 267.7% from the January 31st total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 315.7 days.

OTCMKTS:WIPKF opened at $30.18 on Thursday. Winpak has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average of $30.90.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on Winpak from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Winpak Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging materials and related packaging machines. The firm operates through following segments: Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding; Flexible Packaging; and Packaging Machinery. The Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding segment includes the rigid containers and lidding product groups.

