Short Interest in Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Declines By 66.7%

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Zhongsheng Group stock opened at $69.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.32 and a 200-day moving average of $81.22. Zhongsheng Group has a 1-year low of $66.33 and a 1-year high of $98.97.
About Zhongsheng Group (Get Rating)
