Short Interest in Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Declines By 66.7%

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Zhongsheng Group stock opened at $69.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.32 and a 200-day moving average of $81.22. Zhongsheng Group has a 1-year low of $66.33 and a 1-year high of $98.97.

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan.

