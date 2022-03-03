SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) PT Lowered to $28.00

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.11% from the stock’s previous close.

SIBN has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

SIBN opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $749.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SI-BONE has a 12 month low of $17.96 and a 12 month high of $37.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.91.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $97,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $38,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,359 shares of company stock worth $358,333 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 630.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 218,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 188,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,430,000 after purchasing an additional 104,692 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after purchasing an additional 41,372 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 340,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 48.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 34,149 shares during the last quarter.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

