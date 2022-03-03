Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

SWIR has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Sierra Wireless stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.19. The company had a trading volume of 876,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,403. The stock has a market cap of $725.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.10. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.03.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.28. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 695.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 102,460 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,525,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,018,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 415,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

