Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.55.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. reduced their price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,766 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 11,835 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,864 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 52,094 shares during the period. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SGTX traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.38. 530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,240. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.04.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

